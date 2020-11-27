Aberdeen consults on two new transport links

New links are needed to serve Aberdeen South Harbour

Aberdeen City Council is consulting on the two studies at the same time due to the close relationship and overlap in terms of location and options.

Over the last 18 months, Aberdeen City Council worked with partners to appraise options through for both studies.

The next stage in the process is engaging with local stakeholders and members of the public to seek views on the likely impacts of the options for each study on individuals and businesses. The aim is to assist the city council in maximising the opportunities locally, regionally and nationally.

Councillor Sandra Macdonald, who is the council’s transport spokesperson, said: “People taking part in this consultation will help make better decisions and deliver on options which best complement each other, as well as maximising the positive impacts and minimising the negative ones.

“I’d urge people who live or work in or near these areas to take part in the consultation as your opinions will help us shape the next stage of the process.”

The opening of the new Aberdeen South Harbour is expected to have a significant beneficial economic impact on Aberdeen and the wider region. The Aberdeen City Region Deal includes funding provision to improve the transport infrastructure and connectivity to the harbour, in order to maximise the economic opportunities including future additional tourism from the berthing of large cruise ships.

In recognition of this, a Scottish Transport Appraisal Guidance (STAG) appraisal is being progressed with the aims of examining transport connectivity to and from the site and identifying and appraising appropriate transport options to support the new harbour and wider transport network. Works to be delivered during the construction and initial operation of the port are already committed. The current study therefore focuses on the additional transport infrastructure required beyond the initial period and includes consideration of anticipated changes to the traffic on the network, and its distribution to the surrounding area.

Aberdeen City Council officers have also studied the Wellington Road corridor to identify improvements and have now produced several options.

