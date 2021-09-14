Aberla signs £20m Viadux MEP contract

CGI of the £300m Viadux development

Aberla will be working for Domis Construction, which has recently started work on site. The contract package includes full mechanical & electrical infrastructure, ventilation and fire/security, and fit-out of the flats and commercial spaces.

The £300m Viadux development has residential properties, a spa, aquarium, cinema and a 14-storey office tower with 240,000 sq ft of workspace. A pair of listed arches that stand above Deansgate Locks will be retained.

The project has an anticipated completion of spring 2024.

Domis Construction director Kingsley Thornton said: “We’re really excited about Viadux, as it’s our most complex project to date. It’s important we work with trusted partners on projects of this scale, so we will call on Aberla’s engineering expertise to deliver the MEP."

Aberla chief executive Paul McCarren said: “The delivery of Viadux will be a challenge, but it will allow us to showcase the level of expertise and capabilities of our team. We have successfully worked with Domis on several great projects over the last couple of years, but this will arguably be the most impressive so far.”

