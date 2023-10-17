Abingdon cement works opens

Heidelberg Materials is the new name for Hanson UK

The multi-million-pound plant in is in the village of Sutton Courtenay, south of Abingdon.

The plant includes a water harvesting system and a waste management system, as well as space to store different types of concrete.

Heidelberg Materials is the new name for what was Hanson UK. The cement business is still technically called Castle Cement. The Castle logo still appears on the cement bags but the brand name was dropped in favour of Hanson Cement in 2009, two years after Heidelberg Cement of Germany took over Hanson UK.

Castle Cement Limited does still exist as a company, however, despite the invisibility of the brand name.

Last week it published its 2022 financial results, showing turnover up 22% to £325m and a pre-tax profit of £18m (2021: £4m).

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk