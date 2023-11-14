Access firms fined after faulty cradle falls from tower block

Two men were in the suspended access cradle when it collapsed

On 4th June 2020, Marcel Botnaru and Radu Baracu were working in the cradle at level nine on St George’s London Dock tower in Pennington Street, Wapping. The support beams for the cradle had been fitted with the wrong sized end stops, which resulted in it rolling off the end and crashing to the ground below.

Marcel Botnaru suffered six broken ribs and a punctured lung while Radu Baracu was off work for six weeks.

Two companies, which specialise in the provision and installation of such access equipment, were fined a total of £240,000 when they were sentenced at Croydon Magistrates Court on 10th November 2023.

The court heard how an investigation by the Health & Safety Executive (HSE) found that Zarafa Height Solutions Limited failed to ensure that the support beams they manufactured were safe to use when they left their factory in Grantham. A second company, Giraffe Access Company Limited, which had installed the cradle and support beams, failed to identify that they were defective during its safety checks prior to commissioning.

Both companies of Hungate, Pickering, North Yorkshire, are part of the Zarafa Group and pleaded guilty to breaching Section 3(1) of the Health and Safety at Work etc Act.

Zarafa Height Solutions Limited was fined £120,000 and was ordered to pay £3,987 costs. Giraffe Access Company Limited was fined £120,000 and was ordered to pay £3,996 costs.

The residential tower was under construction on Pennington Street in London

HSE inspector Kevin Smith said after the hearing,: “This incident could have ended in a double tragedy. Both of these man suffered injuries but were fortunate to escape with their lives.

“The fines imposed on these two companies should underline to everyone in the construction industry the importance of ensuring that rigorous safety checks are carried out on equipment before it is put to use.

“We will not hesitate to take action against companies which do not do all that they should to keep people safe.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk