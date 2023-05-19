Access hire firm gets it first electric tractors

Nationwide Platforms has taken delivery of two Volvo FM Electric 4x2 tractor units

The battery electric trucks will work out of Nationwide Platform’s Birmingham and Warrington depots, delivering and collecting mobile elevating work platforms to and from customers.

They form part of a larger Volvo order, including FM 8x2 rigids and FM 6x2 tractor units, to replace older assets in the company’s 170-strong truck fleet.

James Clarke, haulage and logistics director at Nationwide Platforms, said: “We need the electric trucks to cover up to 150 miles each day on the routes they’ll be working, whilst also providing enough power to drive our ancillary equipment. They’ve been spec’d to deliver that and more, with a comfortable margin of power in reserve at the end of the day before recharging in our depots overnight. We are confident they will slip into our operation seamlessly, whilst also turning heads out on the road.”

The FM Electrics both have three electric motors, generating an output of 666hp and 2,400 Nm of continuous torque, paired with a standard I-Shift gearbox.

Electromobility traction control helps to manage power output on slippery surfaces, while different drive modes are available to set the desired performance, comfort, and energy usage levels.

