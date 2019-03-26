Acciona picked for Murcia highway maintenance

The four-year contract is worth approximately €7m (£6M). The most significant works to be carried out include improving the surface of the RM-19.

The contract also includes works to repair safety barriers, joints, railings and parapets, graffiti removal and clearing out ditches, kerbs and drains.

In addition, Acciona will also provide the accident and emergency roadside service for the roads, which will require a round-the-clock surveillance service.

Acciona will also establish a winter highways management service between October and March to deal with any weather events that could affect traffic conditions, principally rainfall.

All of the works will be coordinated from the Highways Maintenance Centre located on the RM-F30 highway in the municipality of Los Alcázares and using the Web SmartRoads software application.