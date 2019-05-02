Acrow begins installation of 44 bridges in Cameroon

Previous projects under the programme have included the supply of 100 bridges to Ghana

The bridges are being provided as part of a financed bridge development programme. In addition to the supply of the bridges, the programme provides for training of local engineers and technicians in assembly, installation and maintenance.

The project will support the development of regional trade and provide better access to schools, medical clinics and other basic goods and services. The modular steel bridges, prefabricated in the United States, are single- and multi-span double-lane structures ranging from 12m to more than 120m in length. The will installed throughout the country by the local workforce, with Acrow providing on-site technical advisory services.

Through its financed Comprehensive Bridge Development Program model, Acrow has worked on a number of large infrastructure development projects in Africa, including the supply of more than 150 bridges to the Government of Angola, 100 bridges to the Department of Feeder Roads in Ghana and recently, more than 130 bridges to the government of Zambia.

“It is extremely gratifying to see this project come to fruition, with Acrow bridges now being installed across Cameroon and to the benefit of the Cameroonian people,” said Paul Sullivan, senior vice president – international at Acrow Bridge. “Acrow is privileged to have worked with the Government of Cameroon, EXIM Bank and other stakeholders on this important project, which required a collaborative, solution-oriented approach to successfully manage the complex set of technical, logistical and financial challenges.”