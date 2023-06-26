Adastra collapses into administration

Adastra supplies mastclimbing work platforms and suspended cradles

Blair Nimmo and Alistair McAlinden of Interpath Advisory were appointed joint administrators to Glasgow-based Adastra Access on 20th June.

The company has ceased trading, with the loss of 38 jobs.

Its most recently filed accounts show a profit before tax of £770,000 in 2021 on sales of £5.4m.

According to its website, Adastra has a fleet of more than 400 mastclimbing work platforms, all custom built to its own specification. A specialist access division offers suspended cradles and monorail systems.

Joint administrator Blair Nimmo said: "The collapse of Adastra Access is another indicator of the challenges and economic headwinds currently facing the Scottish and UK construction sector and in particular, subcontractors.

"The directors fought hard to save this business, but it was ultimately impossible to mitigate the impacts of labour shortages, rising costs and delays to customer projects."

Alistair McAlinden, head of Interpath Advisory in Scotland and joint administrator, added: "Our priority is to assist those members of staff who have been made redundant, providing them with the information and support they need to claim their statutory entitlements, as well as to support the directors and ultimate owners, for whom this is also a very difficult time."

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk