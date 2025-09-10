Administrators appointed to HE Simm & Son

Chief executive Gareth Simm says he was left with no choice

Patrick Lannagan, Adam Harris and Richard Hough of Forvis Mazars LLP were appointed joint administrators of HE Simm & Son Limited on 8th September 2025.

The business was established more than 70 years ago and has grown into one of the UK’s leading family owned and operated engineering services businesses, providing mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) serviuces to the built environment. The business has worked on blue-chip projects across the UK, generating £110m of revenue in the year to 31st December 2024, with its headquarters based in Liverpool and employing 128 staff.

Chief executive Gareth Simm said: “Since the company was founded in 1948, HE Simm has been built on the talent, hard work and loyalty of its people. Over the decades we have delivered countless landmark projects together not only in the northwest but all over the UK, including London. We are very proud of our reputation for excellence and quality and for always ensuring that our culture and values were at the heart of everything we did.

“Sadly, recent circumstances have placed enormous pressure on the business that we have been unable to withstand. These have included a combination of factors; failure of a key client; the loss of a number of projects; delays to major schemes; increasingly commercially challenging client behaviours and losses on London projects. Some of these challenges have been ongoing for a number of years.

“As shareholders, and a family, we have fought very hard, and invested heavily over the last two years in an attempt to avoid today’s outcome, but in the end the harsh reality of the construction industry, the tight margins we operate at and the pressures as described, left us with no choice but to appoint administrators.

“The administrators will now take full control of the business to ensure the best possible outcome for our creditors.

“We would like to take this opportunity to heartfeltly thank our dedicated colleagues for their unwavering commitment to HE Simm over the years. It might sound cliche but genuinely, our family was bigger than the Simm family. To say that it will be missed is an understatement.

“We would also like to thank our valued customers and suppliers for their ongoing patience and support, many of whom did everything they could to help us avoid the position we now find ourselves in, for which we will always be eternally grateful.”

Joint administrator Richard Hough said: “The company has encountered cash flow challenges, resulting predominantly from challenging market conditions. After careful consideration of the financial position, the directors of the company reached the difficult decision to place the company into administration.

“Regrettably, following a review of the financial circumstances of the company, the administrators have made the difficult decision to make all employees of the company redundant with immediate effect. The administrators are seeking contact from parties who may have an interest in acquiring the assets of the company, including existing customer contracts.”

Anyone with an interest in a potential acquisition is invited to e-mail Deals@mazars.co.uk.

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