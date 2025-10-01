New MD for TSA Riley

David Innis

David Innis starts work today as managing director of TSA Riley for the UK and Ireland after nearly six years with Aecom, latterly as managing director for strategy and growth across Europe and India.

His educational and professional background is in business consultancy, with PwC, KPMG and PA Consulting all figuring on his CV, but he has also spent time with Atkins and White Young Green (WYG) in the built environment sector before joining Aecom in 2019.

He takes over at TSA Riley from the long-serving David Needham, who after 39 years with the firm announced he was stepping down earlier this year.

Needham had seen the firm, then called Henry Riley, through its takeover in May 2023 by Australian firm TSA Management as part of a private equity backed acquisitions trail. Both Henry Riley and TSA Management changed their names to TSA Riley last year.

David Innis said that he was “excited to join TSA Riley and ready to listen, learn, and lead as we drive forward our growth ambitions”.

He added: “This is a chance to continue to deepen my involvement in a sector I’m truly passionate about, and to help elevate our impact by continuing to deliver sustainable, forward-thinking solutions for our clients and communities.”

David Needham

Group chief executive Andrew Tompson said he was also excited and added: “I’m confident that David’s leadership and experience, together with the continued strength of our UK & Ireland team, will set us up for our next chapter of growth and success.”

As for David Needham, he is not retiring but just taking time out. As he told his social media followers four months ago: “I’ve talked a few times about getting the balance right and sorting the urgent from the important, following the recent loss of both of my parents this feels like the right time to step aside and focus on what’s important now – my family. As for what comes next, I’m not sure. I’m not retiring and I don’t have a plan. For now, I just want to enjoy a bit of freedom – which may, or may not, involve a bicycle….”

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