Advanced Access invests in eco fleet renewal

Advanced Access Platforms has placed four orders totalling £3.34m with manufacturers Dingli, Genie, Niftylift and Skyjack.

The Skyjack order is for 70 machines; Niftylift 42 machines; Dingli 18; and Genie 11.

All 141 machines are either electric powered or hybrid and will be delivered to Advanced Access’ ‘eco depot’ in Canning Town before the end of November 2020.

With these new machines, the company will have 729 hybrid or electric platforms out of a total company fleet of 1,182 machines in London, including the biggest fleet of the Niftylift hybrid models, with 204 units, ranging from 12 metres to 28 metres lift height.

Advanced Access director John Corcoran said: Advanced Access is focusing on providing low weight, environmentally conscious booms that still offer the best working envelopes to our customers. The low weight of Niftylift booms, for example, means that we can transport them more easily within the ULEZ [London ultra-low emission zone], while their hybrid and all-electric power allows them to work anywhere, quietly and cleanly, when needed.”

He added: “This investment shows that we’re fully committed to meeting the needs of our customer base.”

This week’s orders are on top of £1.1m already spent on new machines in the summer, all now delivered.

John Corcoran is confident that even with the prospect of a second lockdown in London, demand will continue for his machines in both the short and long term. “Customers are not going to stop working in London,” he said. “We are 76% utilised across the board with forward orders from various sectors for the next two years.” Customers range from the construction industry to film studios.

Clockwise from top right: Alec Ullmer, Conner Rowland, Dave Nevin and Dan Harding. Centre: Wendy Wilson

Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the hire firm has made two redundancies but has since taken on seven new staff elsewhere, including three in the sales team: Wendy Wilson (re-hire and internal sales manager); Conner Rowland (east and southeast sales manager); and Dan Harding (west and southwest sales manager). In addition, Dave Nevin has been promoted to central London and major projects sales manager. They all report to national sales manager Alec Ullmer.

As part of the fleet renewal process, Advanced Access has engaged the services of International Platforms, a newly-established used equipment trading house set up former Genie used equipment manager Vicki Allen. With her help, John Corcoran hopes to find buyers for his older machines and get the average fleet age to below five years.

