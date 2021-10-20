Aecom, Atkins and Jacobs compete for HS2 Crewe leadership

Winner of the £500m contract will lead the design and delivery of the 36-mile Phase 2a route.

The role includes management and co-ordination of key contracts for delivering the railway’s detailed design and construction, which includes two tunnels, 17 viaducts, 65 bridges, and track along the route.

The shortlisted bidders are:

2 Connect JV – Aecom / Costain Integrated Services

AMS JV – Atkins / Mace Consult / Systra

Jacobs UK

HS2 Ltd procurement and supply chain director Andrew Cubitt said: “The Phase 2a section of HS2 is a major investment in the region’s future low carbon transport infrastructure, that will provide an essential link between the West Midlands and northern England. This latest procurement will facilitate the benefits HS2 is set to bring to the region, before any trains have even started running, helping the UK to build back better from the pandemic.”

HS2 Ltd expects to announce the winning bidder in the summer of 2022.

Meanwhile reports indicate that the planned section of HS2 between Brimingham and Leeds is about to be put on ice to save the government money.

