Aecom hopes for northern growth with Manchester appointment

Jonathan Moore

Based in Manchester, Jonathan Moore is responsible for leading Aecom’s PPC business across the region and is also expected to help out with the Midlands too.

He joins Aecom from Arcadis, where he worked for more than 40 years, although most of that was with EC Harris, which Arcadis acquired in 2011. He is a founding board member of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership, a forum for local businesses to mix with local politicians.

Jo Streeten, Aecom’s head of PPC (buildings and places), said: “With major property opportunities across the north, Jonathan takes on a critical role to enhance and grow our offer in the region. He brings strong local experience and a passion for prosperity in the north to Aecom and our clients.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk