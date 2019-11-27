Aecom lands role on world’s longest rail tunnel

Tunnelling is already under way on other parts of the project

It has been awarded a framework contract to support the design and construction stages of the Lyon to Turin high-speed rail line, a key element of the Mediterranean corridor of the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T).

At the heart of the project is the 57.5km twin bored base tunnel that will be the longest railway tunnel ever built.

Working in an international joint venture, Aecom has been appointed as delivery partner to the client, Tunnel Euralpin Lyon Turin (Telt). Its role involves the delivery of the design, procurement and construction of the civil works, rail systems and the environmental protection measures for the high-speed rail line.

“Providing safe, fast transport that reduces pollution and protects the environment, this railway will transform the way people and goods travel between France and Italy, building a legacy for generations to come,” said Colin Wood, Aecom’s chief capability officer for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

