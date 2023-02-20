Aecom opens Singapore sustainability centre

The centre of excellence (CoE) will serve as a hub for innovation, training and “thought leadership” and enhance the skills of Aecom’s Singaporean employees, the company said.

Aecom’s ‘Sustainable Legacies’ strategy seeks to embed environment and social corporate governance (ESG) principles across the company’s operations worldwide.

The new CoE comprises three components: a sustainable legacies academy where employees will undergo structured training and technical workshops; ESG project management through which employees will be seconded to offices in other countries to contribute to sustainability projects; and ‘thought leadership’ – groupspeak for inculcating employees in ideas relating to sustainability.

“Singapore has risen rapidly as a global leader in sustainable development thanks to exceptional talent and the city nation’s bold approach to addressing environmental issues,” said Aecom president Lara Poloni.

“We’re proud to continue to partner with the Singapore Economic Development Board, or EDB, to deepen Singapore’s extensive expertise in this growing field. The centre presents a promising partnership opportunity, one that will build on our leading environmental, sustainability and resilience capabilities as we drive forward our Sustainable Legacies strategy, and Singapore’s own Green Plan 2030.”

