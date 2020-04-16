Aecom oversees Rhode Island’s push for field hospitals

It will provide programme oversight and management services for the assessment, planning, programming and design of the work to convert existing facilities into newly constructed non-acute care facilities for patients with symptoms. Aecom will work with the state, the Rhode Island National Guard and other stakeholders to determine suitability and viability of the best development track for the facilities.

“In response to the coronavirus’ impact on the Rhode Island community, our dedicated and experienced disaster response experts are rapidly mobilising medical solutions to address the pandemic,” said Michael Burke, Aecom’s chairman and chief executive officer. “We are committed to assisting the state of Rhode Island’s efforts to construct the non-acute care facilities, a valuable, resilient asset that will help protect its residents during this unprecedented time.”

In addition to overall programme management, Aecom’s scope of work includes rapid assessment of existing facilities for reuse as non-acute care facilities. It is also providing programming, medical planning, design and coordination during construction of the temporary hospitals and/or medical care facilities. In addition, the firm will work with the state to manage funding that is received, provide and manage documentation, and provide insight to the state.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk