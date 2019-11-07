  1. Instagram
Construction News

Thu November 07 2019

  Aecom recruits former BAA technical director

Aecom recruits former BAA technical director

16 hours Construction consultant Aecom has appointed Giles Price to the newly created role of chief technical officer.

Aecom CTO Giles Price
Aecom CTO Giles Price

Giles Price joins Aecom from the aviation sector. He worked for a baggage handling engineering company until April 2019 and before that was with airport operator BAA for nearly 10 years, ultimately as technical and quality director.

 “Working for a global organisation such as Aecom unlocks several opportunities for people across the business,” he said. “This is an exciting time to be joining and I look forward to working with the team, ensuring development is at the core of all decision making.”

