Aecom recruits former BAA technical director

Aecom CTO Giles Price

Giles Price joins Aecom from the aviation sector. He worked for a baggage handling engineering company until April 2019 and before that was with airport operator BAA for nearly 10 years, ultimately as technical and quality director.

“Working for a global organisation such as Aecom unlocks several opportunities for people across the business,” he said. “This is an exciting time to be joining and I look forward to working with the team, ensuring development is at the core of all decision making.”

