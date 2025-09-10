Aecom recruits T&T defence chief

Ed Robinson

After nine years as defence lead at Turner & Townsend, Ed Robinson has switched sides to join competitor Aecom, on a mission to help it win business with the military.

Robinson previously spent 23 years with the Royal Engineers, ultimately commanding more than 1,200 service personnel in 36 Engineer Regiment, working on complex engineering projects worldwide. He also had a couple of shifts in Whitehall on Ministry of Defence (MoD) desk jobs.

Richard Whitehead, Aecom’s chief executive for Europe and India, said: “Deepening longstanding relationships and increasing collaboration across the public and private sectors is essential to modernising defence infrastructure and programme delivery. Key to success is harnessing the expertise of specialists who have a rich knowledge of, and deep pride in, the sector. Ed’s track record speaks for itself – he understands the complexities and demands of military operations and has proven he can deliver the infrastructure and programmes necessary to support them.

“As the UK and other European governments ramp up investment in defence and security, Ed’s leadership will be instrumental in helping us deliver the projects and programmes that strengthen national security and support our armed forces now and into the future.”

Ed Robinson said: “Aecom is renowned for its established infrastructure and programme delivery partnerships with the UK MoD and US Department of Defense at a time when they are undergoing significant modernisation. I’m incredibly excited to lead a team of specialists to build on these partnerships and forge new ones, as we adapt to a changing world.”

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