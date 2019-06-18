Aecom targets Japanese nuclear decommissioning market

Dan Brouillette of the US Department of Energy, Aecom's Mark Whitney, Goro Yanase of Toshiba ESS and Taizo Takahashi of the Agency for Natural Resources and Energy

The partnership combines Aecom’s 30 years of experience in nuclear decommissioning with Toshiba’s long history of supporting the nuclear industry. The alliance intends to offer a comprehensive package of services to Japanese government organisations and commercial power utilities that plan to decommission their reactors and nuclear facilities.

“We are proud to be in an alliance with such a respected company and excited about marketing our collective capabilities to the Japanese government and utilities,” said Michael Burke, Aecom’s chairman and chief executive officer. “We believe this alliance has the right experience, capabilities, skill mix and resources to meet the needs of this nuclear clean-up market. We have had tremendous success in nuclear decommissioning for the US Department of Energy and the UK’s Nuclear Decommissioning Authority, as well as commercial clients around the world, and we look forward to supporting the Japanese utilities through this alliance.”