Aecom to explore options for Aberdeenshire bridge

The study into the bridge linking Banff and Macduff is being funded and supported by Nestrans, the regional transport partnership for Aberdeen City and Aberdeenshire.

The ‘Banff and Macduff Active Travel Bridge Study’ will build on previous work. An ultimate objective of the study is to provide sufficient information to allow Aberdeenshire Council to make a decision in respect to the location of a new connection and understand in greater detail how such a link would operate over its lifetime. This work would provide the basis for bids to external funding bodies.

Among the project’s key aims is to provide active and sustainable travel opportunities between Banff and Macduff, improving local accessibility and connectivity, helping to improve health and reduce emissions and enhancing a historic social connection between two communities. It is seen as improving the transport options available by making active travel a safe and viable alternative to motorised travel, encouraging a shift from car-based to active forms of transport.

Cllr Peter Argyle, who chairs Aberdeenshire Council’s Infrastructure Services Committee (ISC) and is also vice-chair of Nestrans Board, said: “This is a very important study which will directly engage with both current and potential users and community representatives to develop and design options which meet the needs of everyone.

“We are very much aiming to improve connectivity between Banff and Macduff for the wider benefit of both coastal communities.”

ISC vice-chair and Banff councillor John Cox, also a Nestrans Board member, added: “It is important to stress that this study is not about the existing Banff Bridge – it’s about creating an entirely new crossing which we would seek to build with external funding.

“The creation of such a crossing would provide a safe route for pedestrians and cyclists to enjoy healthy active travel between Banff and Macduff for years to come.”

