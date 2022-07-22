Aecom to lead Canadian water treatment upgrade

The project, for the town of Bradford West Gwillimbury, involves major improvements to the town’s biosolids pollution control plant.

Working in partnership with the project’s main contractor, Maple Reinders, Aecom will deliver engineering and construction services for upgrades to waste activated sludge (WAS) processing by providing new WAS storage and a new WAS thickening system complete with new polymer and odour control systems.

Aecom’s role includes project management, detailed design, construction management, testing and commissioning, permitting, procurement, and warranty period services.

“With the second-highest growth rate in Ontario, this upgrade will help the town of Bradford be well positioned to serve the community’s considerable population growth targets over the coming years,” said Ian Dyck, senior vice president with Aecom’s Canadian water business.

“Our local team is excited to address the project’s design deliverables in a timely and efficient manner, drawing upon our technical depth of resources and breadth of experience. In addition, we are pleased to work closely with Maple Reinders to provide complementary expertise for this critical infrastructure project.”

As the design lead, Aecom will coordinate the various disciplines required for the successful completion of the integrated facility design, including planning, landscape and building architecture, process, structural, mechanical, civil, control and electrical engineering, data and communications and integration of process technology components.

