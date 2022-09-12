Aecom to oversee California court project

The four-courtroom, 46,000ft2 building will replace obsolete buildings and expand capacity.

Key considerations are security, sustainability and resilience, said Aecom, with the facility built to the latest safety, seismic and accessibility standards and featuring on-site solar power generation.

The new building will include a self-help centre, jury assembly room, child waiting area, attorney-client meeting rooms, court administration and a clerk’s office

Aecom’s role is expected to include management of design and construction, scheduling, cost and budget review, monitoring and reporting, commissioning oversight, quality, and completion.

“The Lakeport courthouse is one of many large-scale, high-priority, public-sector projects in our portfolio across California, and embodies our commitment to working with governments at all levels to help them provide the best quality of services to the public,” said Rigo Salinas, vice president and project management leader with Aecom’s US West region.

“As JCC seeks to continue its expansion of access to justice, we’re proud to provide scale of services and specialised expertise to help them effectively manage this important project. We look forward to serving as a diligent and collaborative partner focused on the successful delivery of a first-class, cost-efficient, secure, and sustainable facility.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk