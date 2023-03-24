Aecom will manage construction of Saudi airport

CGI of the completed project

Neom is a so-called ‘smart’ city planned for development in Tabuk province, northwest Saudi Arabia.

Aecom’s role will include oversight of masterplanning, design and construction services, through to testing, commissioning, and “operational readiness, activation and transition” – also known as ORAT.

“We are very pleased to be part of this innovative Neom project, which is set to transform travel between Neom and the world,” said Aecom president Lara Poloni.

“Our track record delivering large-scale infrastructure projects in the region, as well as our mobilised global aviation resources and project management experts will help ensure the successful delivery of Neom International Airport.”

“We are delighted that Aecom will be adding another chapter to its relationship with Neom,” said Hamed Zaghw, chief executive of Aecom’s Middle East and Africa region.

“This contract is a testament to our leadership position in the region and to our continuous commitment to Neom and the goals of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.”

