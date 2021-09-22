AFI appoints operations director

Paul Shipman has been named operations director for what AFI calls its ‘un-operated division (north)’.

He has been with the company since 2003 and was involved in setting up its central hire desk. In 2014 he moved to Wilson Access, AFI’s truck and track division. More recently, he has been part of the team in the Rapid Platforms division.

Chief operating officer Nick Higgins said: “Paul has been with the company for nearly two decades as we have grown from a small business to one of the UK’s leading powered access companies. He has a wealth of experience, most recently as the operations manager for the Wilson truck-mounted division. He’s also spent a number of years in a senior management position in AFI Group Services, so his knowledge of the company, its processes, and people is extensive.”

