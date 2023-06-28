AFI goes Chinese for electric booms

Zoomlion telescopic boom lifts

AFI’s hire inventory now includes electric Zoomlion ZT22JE and ZT26JE telescopic boom lifts powered by lithium-ion batteries and the ZS06007ACW-Li and ZS121AC-Li electric scissor lifts.

AFI chief executive David McNicholas said: "Following recent previous investments in Zoomlion electric scissor lifts, the positive feedback from customers has been incredible. We will continue honouring our commitment to replacing our powered access fleet with specialist hybrid or electric equipment to keep up with market demand and comply with increasingly strict emissions regulations.

“Approximately 70% of our rental fleet is now battery and bi-fuel. The Zoomlion equipment offers high capacity and outreach and easy maintenance. The electric scissors and boom lifts have the latest technology and performance and are environmentally friendly with zero emissions, so suitable for most work environments."

