Aggregate Industries acquires Telford precast supplier

Besblock produces 250,000 tonnes of building blocks a year

The acquisition of Telford-based Besblock gives Aggregate Industries a range of technically niche and sustainable building blocks.

It is also expected to facilitate closer working for Holcim subsidiary Aggregate Industries with house-builders across the Midlands and beyond.

Through its two manufacturing facilities in Telford, Besblock currently produces around 1.7 million square metres of building blocks per year, equating to approximately 250,000 tonnes. Its products include the Star Performer block, which uses recycled aggregate and 24% less material than a solid block.

In the year to 30th April 2022 Besblock turned over £16m and made a profit before tax of £2.8m.

Dragan Maksimovic, chief executive of Aggregate Industries UK, said: “The acquisition of Besblock Ltd is an important milestone in our journey as we strive to become the UK’s leading supplier of sustainable construction materials and solutions. Besblock has invested heavily in sustainability in recent years and its market-leading product range has strong synergies with our own. We’re delighted to be able to enhance our products and capabilities with the acquisition of this progressive and market-leading business.”

Besblock managing director Andrew Huxley said: “We’re incredibly proud of what we have achieved as a business in the last 50 years; particularly of the investments we have made in sustainable solutions, both in terms of products and practices. We’re excited to continue to expand the business and continue our sustainability journey with the support of Aggregate Industries.”

