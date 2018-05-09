Aggregate Industries secures £70m A14 surfacing deal

Aggregate Industries has won a £70m contract to surface the new A14 between Cambridge and Huntingdon.

The A14 Integrated Delivery Team (IDT) has selected Aggregate Industries for the flexible pavement works on what is England’s largest road improvement project.

Over a 30 month period, using local primary and secondary aggregate supply sources, Aggregate Industries will lay more than 33km of new multi-lane carriageway. This will involve supplying and installing 700,000 tonnes of asphalt and 500,000 tonnes of cement bound granular material (CBGM).

The contract was awarded after a 12 months process of early contractor involvement (ECI), allowing Aggregate Industries to demonstrate its capabilities.

Mark Berg, project director for the IDT, said: “Over the last year, the Aggregate Industries team demonstrated that they have the right collaborative, safety and innovative attributes to support the world class delivery of this complex project.”

Aggregate Industries has invested in a new £3.5m mobile asphalt plant, capable of producing 240 tonnes per hour. It will also be erecting two further mobile cementitious continuous mixing plants within the site compounds, since setting up manufacturing units on site reduces the impact of operations on the local community and the network.

Paddy Murphy, director of contracting at Aggregate Industries, said: “I’m delighted that the IDT have chosen us as their partner of choice to construct the pavements on this highly prestigious scheme, as we share the same values. Our joint aim is to collaboratively deliver the works on time and on budget, whilst ensuring that we keep everyone safe by implementing industry-leading health and safety standards.”