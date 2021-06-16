Agreement signed for magrail test track

Izabella Walkowska and Lukasz Mielczarek

The cooperation agreement is with Plastwil and Plastwil de Bonte - companies specialising in the production of top-quality prestressed concrete sleepers and rail fastening systems. The sleepers and fixings supplied by the two companies will be used to build a full-scale test track, which is set to be the longest track for passive magnetic levitation tests in Europe.

Nevomo (former Hyper Poland) is developing technology that that is intended to create a phased implementation of hyperloop-inspired transport. It said that its magrail system - a passive magnetic levitation train operating on existing railway tracks – will be able to operate at speeds up to 550km/h (340mph). “This hybrid solution allows for the functionality of both the magrail system and conventional trains on the same tracks,” it said. “This can be subsequently transformed into a vacuum system, hyperrail, with a top speed of 1000 kph (620 mph) on existing tracks. Our last step - hyperloop will require new dedicated tracks. These new tracks will enable our vehicles to travel at up to 1,200km/h (746mph).”

The Belgian company De Bonte has 30 years of experience in the manufacture of prestressed concrete sleepers, while Polish Plastwil has been manufacturing sleeper rail fastening systems for more than 35 years.

Both the sleepers and the fastening systems will become part of the test track for a new generation of high-speed railways in which vehicles are intended to travel at speeds of up to 550 kph.

The track will be built in the Nowa Sarzyna commune in the Podkarpackie voivodship in Poland. Construction will begin in the second half of this year.

As part of the agreement, Plastwil De Bonte became Nevomo's track partner and joined a group of other companies that are currently supporting the development of the magnetic railway including IDOM, CIECH Sarzyna, Transfer Multisort Elektronik or the Railway Institute.

“The support of Plastwil, which has a rich and international experience as a leading manufacturer of rail technology components, is very important for us,” said Lukasz Mielczarek, co-founder and infrastructure director at Nevomo. "Thanks to this, further steps towards full-scale testing of magrail technology will be possible."

“As an innovation-driven company, we draw from our many years of experience as a manufacturer of railway infrastructure components, and we are already thinking today about what would be required for railway development in the coming decades,” said Izabella Walkowska, CEO at Plastwil. “The cooperation with Nevomo fits perfectly in our future vision, where we create railway solutions for the next 20, 30, or even 50 years ahead. I am convinced that in the context of reducing human impact on the environment, railways are going to become the preferred mode of transport, and the development of such technologies as hyperloop is bringing us closer to its revival."

