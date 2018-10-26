AHR returns to profit

AHR was architect of the University of Huddersfield’s £28m Oastler Building, which opened in 2017

AHR’s accounts for the year to 31st December 2017 show a pre-tax profit of £3.0m, after losses of more than £5,000 in 2016 and nearly £1m in 2015.

Turnover in 2017 was up 7% in 2017 to £32.0m (2016: £29.8m) but this was still below 2015’s £33.0m turnover.

AHR employs more than 350 staff across 11 offices.

Martin Wright, managing director of architecture, said that steps taken in 2016 to refocus the business and streamline resources had “stared to bear fruit”.

He said: “Our improved performance reflects the hard work of all our staff in delivering the objectives set by the Board and was achieved in a macro-economic environment that remains uncertain. Success in these current market conditions is derived from a diverse portfolio across many sectors and across both public and private work. Our strong regional network of eight offices across the UK has enabled us to access continued interest in major regional cities. We remain focused on the people and places at the heart of our designs, whilst looking to enhance the built environment and the experience of those who interact with it.”

Robert Grayson, managing director of building consultancy, said: “Our work across the entire life cycle of the built environment provides us with a unique outlook on the industry. Continuous investment into new technology and a clear innovation strategy has enabled us to extract new value and generate a sustainable advantage, leading to many significant wins.

“Looking ahead, visibility of the pipeline of work remains more short term than it was pre the vote in favour of Brexit, but we are managing the business accordingly and are on track to deliver the targets set for 2018.”