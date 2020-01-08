Ainscough owners make interim CEO permanent

Jeremy Fry was appointed interim chief executive of Ainscough by the company’s private equity owners in March 2019 to replace Janet Entwistle, who they had appointed to the job in September 2016. Mr Fry’s position as a director of the company began on 1st January 2020.

Like Ms Entwistle before him, My Fry is new to the crane industry, having spent his earlier career in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors.

Ainscough, the UK's biggest mobile crane hire company, has also recently appointed to its board Jason Glover as chief information officer, along with new representatives of its private equity owners.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk