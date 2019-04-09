Airport work for MC Construction

The new PremiAir terminal is for schedule airline passengers who want the private jet experience

MC Construction is the main contractor for PremiAir, a new private terminal that is due to open in the summer, and for the refurbishment of a 42 ft tower that will be the new base for airfield operations staff.

MC Construction won the contracts under a building services framework to which it was appointed last year.

PremiAir has been designed by Jacobs. It will be the first facility of its kind at a major UK airport, offering passengers a pay-as-you-use ‘private jet experience’ while flying in and out of Manchester on commercial airlines, with a personal greeting, faster baggage processing, a lounge with complimentary food and drink, its own security and passport channels and a chauffeured car to take them to and from their aircraft.

As well as building the single-storey terminal, MC Construction is undertaking drainage, road and car park works at the site, which is next to the Runway Visitor Park.

MC Construction has also begun work on an overhaul of the former IDLEx (International Departure Lounge Extension) tower, which is attached to Terminal One.

The tower was previously used by airfield operations staff and the airport telephone exchange, but was mothballed some years ago. It is being brought back into use as part of the Manchester Airport Transformation Programme and will once again be the base for the airfield operations teams.

Refurbishment involves creating offices and a conference room on the top floor of the five-storey tower, with rest rooms and a kitchen on the third floor. MC Construction is also undertaking works on the ground floor to create storage and locker facilities.

Marwa Derouiche of Jacobs is the project manager. Halliday Meecham is the architect.

MC Construction managing director David Lowe said: “The PremiAir terminal is a prestigious scheme which will transform the guest experience, while it is pleasing to see the IDLEx tower being brought back into active use as part of the airport’s transformation programme.”