Alexander Stadium to get £70m makeover for 2022 Commonwealth Games

The government has agreed to a grant of £70m to revamp Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium for the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Prime minister Theresa May has agreed to support plans to increase Alexander Stadium’s capacity from 12,700 to a temporary 40,000 to host athletics at the event. The stadium will also host the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

After the event, 20,000 permanent seats will be retained to maintain the venue as an athletics venue.

The revamped stadium will also include community sports facilities within the new stand, a permanent warm-up track and a new conference meeting space created to host business and cultural events after the Games.

Mrs May said: “Birmingham’s dynamism, diversity and ambition capture exactly what it is to be part of the Commonwealth and I’m sure that in four years’ time, the people of this city will host an incredible event which showcases the very best of Britain to the world.

“The investment I am announcing today will transform the stadium into a state-of-the-art facility benefitting the local community and the region well beyond 2022.”

Other Birmingham venues set to hosting events at the 2022 Commonwealth Games include the National Exhibition Centre, the NEC Arena, Arena Birmingham and the Symphony Hall.

Three of the NEC’s largest halls will host boxing, judo, table tennis and freestyle wrestling. The NEC Arena will host badminton, Arena Birmingham will host artistic and rhythmic gymnastics and Symphony Hall will host weightlifting and para powerlifting.

The University of Birmingham will host squash and hockey, as well as provide training venues ahead of the Games. The Coventry Indoor Arena will host netball, while lawn bowls will take place at Royal Leamington Spa’s Victoria Park, home of Bowls England and the English National Bowls Championships.

The only new-build venue proposed in Birmingham’s bid is the Sandwell Aquatics Centre, for swimming, para swimming and diving.

Further Images