Algeco joins Galliford Try supply chain

Algeco site huts for Galliford Try

Galliford Try and Algeco have signed a two-year strategic supply agreement for temporary cabins and welfare facilities across all Galliford Try group projects, including those of Morrison Construction.

Algeco said it was selected “due to our track record of delivering projects to required specifications and deadlines whilst providing cost certainty, and our ability to assist Galliford Try on its path to becoming net carbon zero by 2030 in its own operations”.

Galliford Try supply chain manager Kristian O’Brien said: “While the agreement is in its infancy, Algeco have wasted no time in becoming engrained into the culture of our business and building solid relationships, which is supported by excellent service levels and proactiveness. The quality of units supplied have been of excellent standard, but importantly the green credentials of these unit are supporting our sustainable growth strategy in becoming net zero carbon in our own operations by 2030.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk