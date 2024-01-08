Alison Cox joins Beard board

Alison Cox

Civil engineer Alison Cox is domestic bursar for St John’s College, Cambridge, a position she took up in May 2023 after 23 years with Sir Robert McAlpine. From 2020 to 2023 she was director of engineering and technical services at McAlpine.

At Beard she succeeds Chad Murrin, who stepped down from the board after 17 years at the end of 2023.

EW Beard has established offices in Bristol, Swindon, Oxford and Guildford, plus a new office in Southampton. In 2022 it turned over £165m.

Chairman Mark Beard said: “We find huge value in strengthening our board with outside perspectives. Not only does Alison bring needed diversity to our board, she brings a genuine diversity of thought and skills. Her extensive background and expertise across construction and her ability to challenge the status quo are incredibly important as we expand our regional footprint and secure projects in new sectors.”

Alison Cox added: “2024 promises to be another busy year for Beard with the opening of a fifth regional office on the south coast and work starting on a number of high-profile projects across the business. Beard’s people-focussed approach strongly aligns with my personal values, and the opportunity to join the board and collaborate with the talented team is one I relish. I look forward to using my skills to support and enhance technical excellence across the business.”

The appointment follows two senior promotions within the team at Beard. As reported last month, Mike Hedges has been promoted to the newly-created position of operations director. Jamie Harwood, director for the Swindon region, has been given additional responsibility as safety director.

