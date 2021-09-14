Alistair Lenczner joins French railways

Alistair Lenczner

Alistair Lenczner, whose portfolio includes Wembley Stadium and the Millau Viaduct, has joined AREP from Expedition Engineering.

He joined AREP (Amenagement, Recherche, Pole d'Echanges, which translates as Management, Research, Interchange) on 1st September 2021 as director of project innovation.

Alistair Lenczner made his name firstly at Arup, as a protégé of the late great Peter Rice, then as a partner at Foster & Partners. In 2014 he joined Expedition Engineering, teaming up with fellow Arupian Chris Wise.

Other projects that he worked on in his career include the Padre Pio Church in Foggia, Italy, with Renzo Piano (an emblematic project using natural stone structurally), and the glass roofs of the sculpture courtyards department of the Louvre Museum in Paris.

He has also been involved in numerous rail projects, such as the planned HS2 stations at Euston and Old Oak Common in London and various projects to achieve low-carbon infrastructure for Network Rail. He is also on the HS2 Design Panel.

AREP is a subsidiary of SNCF Gares & Connexions, founded in 1997. It has nearly 1,000 employees of 30 different nationalities based in France and abroad and is the largest French architecture practice by revenue.

AREP president Raphaël Ménard said: “ Alistair's arrival at AREP reflects our desire to strengthen the innovation management within the company and our ambition to further expand our activities in Europe. His background, the multidisciplinary projects he has managed, and his knowledge of the railway world and complex infrastructures are a major asset for the implementation of our strategic program and of our multidisciplinary ambition. Alistair is an extremely creative designer and has a talent for explaining things clearly.”

Alistair Lenczner said: "I am very excited to be joining the AREP group. One of my main objectives will be to ensure that the group’s design teams remain at the forefront of innovative design both in terms of use of new technologies (including traditional materials such as natural stone and innovative materials) and in terms of new types of collaboration.”

