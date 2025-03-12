Alliance leads Brighton leisure centre scheme

Photo of the 1930s King Alfred Leisure Centre by Hassocks5489 [Creative Commons CC0]

Brighton & Hove City Council decide to replace its pre-war King Alfred Leisure Centre in 2022 as it falls short of modern standards and would be too costly and tricky to modernise. After a review of potential alternative sites, the council decided last year to know it down and rebuild on the same seafront location.

For the next phase, which involves finalising the design and submitting the planning application, the professional team, brought together by Alliance Leisure, will be led by GT3 Architects.

Alongside GT3, the core design team is made up of civil and structural engineer Engenuiti, building services consultant Van Zyl & de Villiers (VZDV) and technical project manager Hadron Consulting.

The team has been brought together through the use of the UK Leisure Framework, owned and managed by Denbighshire Leisure Ltd (DLL).

These consultants previously worked together on the newly opened Eclipse Leisure Centre in Surrey.

The construction contractor for this project has yet to be confirmed.

Councillor Alan Robins, cabinet member for sports and recreation, said: “I’m really pleased to have Alliance Leisure on the project. I’ve seen what they’ve delivered elsewhere – and they understand the challenges that are unique to the sector better than anyone. It’s crucial we come up with the best possible solution, which offers value for money and provides residents with a modern, energy-efficient sports centre that makes the most of the seafront location. I’m confident that, with the team’s experience, we can deliver a facility the city can be proud of.”

In the coming months, the professional team will refine the designs, ensuring they meet modern sports and energy standards while delivering value for money. The council is budgeting up to £48m for the project.

Planning approval for the project will be sought at a cabinet meeting in summer 2025, the council will seek agreement on the design and the landowner’s consent for submission of a planning application, with the application due to be submitted by the end of the year.

While the new facility is being developed, the council aims to keep the existing facility operational for as long as possible.

Cllr Robins added: “The 80-year-old King Alfred Leisure Centre is beyond the end of its life and challenging to operate, but it remains one of the most well-used facilities in the city. We’ll continue to do what we can to keep it open for as long as feasible, while we progress our exciting new plans.”

