Ministry names new construction adviser

Thouria Istephan presenting the final report of the Grenfell Tower inquiry last year

Thouria Istephan, an architect who spent 25 years with Foster & Partners and served on the Grenfell Tower inquiry panel, has been appointed to provide expert, independent advice to ministers and government on building safety and regulatory reform.

Famously, it was Istephan who said on publication of the Grenfell Tower inquiry’s final report last September: “If you work in the construction industry and you do not feel the weight of responsibility you have for keeping people safe, you are in the wrong job.”

The appointment of a chief construction adviser, a post that had ceased to exist in recent years, was one of the recommendations of the Grenfell final report.

Istephan has been appointed for an interim 12-month term and on a part-time basis only.

The inquiry panel recommended “that the secretary of state appoint a chief construction adviser with a sufficient budget and staff to provide advice on all matters affecting the construction industry”. It is not clear what budget and what staff, if any, will be provided to Thouria Istephan in her new short-term, part-time role.

Minister for building safety Samantha Dixon said: “Ms Istephan brings extensive experience and a strong commitment to public service that will bring valuable insight and meaningful change to building safety in this country. Her work will drive the transformation needed to restore trust and improve safety, accountability and confidence across the sector.”

Thouria Istephan said: “This role enables me to apply my extensive architectural experience, together with insights gained through my work on the Grenfell Tower Inquiry. It represents a unique opportunity to provide independent advice that promotes progressive and proportionate standards.

“I am committed to playing my part in addressing the devastating consequences of past failures – on people, on the environment, and on the innocent lives lost – as well as the enduring emotional and financial burdens that so many continue to face."

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