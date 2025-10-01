Rebrand and investment for Global Energy Group

Roy MacGregor

Global Energy Group (GEG), the energy services company headed up by Roy MacGregor, now wants to be known as just Global.

Group companies Global Port Services, Global Crane Services, Global Wind Projects, Global Infrastructure and Global Power Services (formerly Approved Power Services) will each undergo a brand refresh to bring them in line with the new Global corporate identity.

As part of the rebrand, GEG Capital, the investment arm of the group, will operate under the new Global identity. Portfolio companies Apollo, Aventus Energy, Bracewell, Capstone Construction, Arthian, Calder Electrical, Scot Build, Cammach, Global Highland, Be Personnel, and Chance Recruitment will retain their current corporate identities.

The rebrand, coming as the group marks its 20th year, follows the recent high-profile divestment of The Port of Nigg and fabrication and scaffold/access businesses Global Energy (Fabrication) and Global Energy Services. [See Global Energy sells Nigg assets.]

Global has also unveiled plans for a new 2,000 sqm headquarters building within Highlands & Islands Enterprise’s Inverness Campus freeport zone. Having outgrown its long-term offices in Henderson Road in Inverness, the new office will have space to accommodate up to 50 additional staff, providing space for expansion.

Chairman Roy MacGregor aims to grow Global’s turnover from £300m to £500m within three years. The plans is for this to be driven by Global’s hybrid investor/operating model, which includes its major energy services portfolio together with investments that previously sat under GEG Capital, concentrated in consultancy, construction and recruitment. Collectively Global employs in the region of 2,000 people.

The new HQ

MacGregor said: “With a new, future focused brand – and a move toward a hybrid investor/operator model, with a people – and technology-led solutions provision, we are confident we will nearly double our turnover within three years. This will see us explore new markets and synergies between group companies, creating hundreds of new, long-term skilled employment opportunities across Scotland and beyond, as we establish Global as the UK’s leading energy & infrastructure partner.

He added: “Following the recent high-profile sale of the Port of Nigg, the group is energised by the opportunity that lies ahead. There’s huge potential for growth within the energy and utilities sector and we have exciting new plans for the group to grow it significantly both organically and through acquisitions as we explore new markets.

“The move to our new, purpose-built office will support the group’s ambitious growth strategy. I think the level of investment in our new HQ sends a strong message to the market that through enhanced collaboration, acquisition and maximising of synergies across our portfolio, we will continue to unlock new opportunities within the green energy and utilities sectors – as well as exploring new markets.

“The investment in this fantastic new building comes after we have added eight companies to the Global portfolio in the last 18 months. The new HQ will give us space to expand as we make further acquisitions and grow organically.”

The building has been designed by David Lawrie, lead architect at Bracewell, a recent addition to the Global portfolio, which will also be based out the new office. Another Global company, Capstone Construction, will be principal contractor on the build, which is expected to be completed by autumn 2026.

The investment in a new headquarters brings the operational offices of companies within the group together under one roof for the first time. The corporate services team, Global Infrastructure, Global Power Services, Arthian, Bracewell, Global Highland, Chance Recruitment and Be Personnel will all have a presence at the new HQ,

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