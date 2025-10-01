Certificate for Laing O’Rourke

Laing O’Rourke, where quality happens

Move over boring old BS 9001 – there’s new quality assurance in town, especially for construction companies. Say hello to, and get excited about, BS 99001.

And the first company signed up is Laing O’Rourke.

Laing O’Rourke has been certified by the British Standards Institution (BSI) to the quality management systems standard BS 99001 across all of its UK entities. Other companies have already secured certification for parts of their operations, BSI said, but no others have the whole company covered.

The scheme is tailored specifically for the built environment, BSI says, “providing a structured framework to help organisations embed quality at the heart of project execution, and meet the evolving demands and complex challenges facing the sector today”.

The standard, Quality management systems for the built environment (BS 99001) was published back in 2022. Companies are required to demonstrate a focus on quality risk management, leadership accountability, competency and change management across all phases of its work, from design and procurement through to construction and handover.

The aim of the standard is to encourage organisations to foster a culture of quality, supporting regulatory compliance, reducing lifecycle costs, and enhancing reputation, BSI said.

BSI senior vice president Matt Page said: “Laing O’Rourke’s comprehensive certification represents a major step forward for the industry and sets a new benchmark for tier one contractors.”

Laing O’Rourke managing director Peter Lyons added: “To be the first group in the UK to achieve this certification is a testament to the dedication of our teams to injecting quality into every step of the construction process. I am proud that Laing O’Rourke is again leading the way for the industry.”

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