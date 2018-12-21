$1.4bn contracts awarded for Sydney light rail

A 50:50 joint venture of Downer and CPB Contractors has won the AU$840m contract to build the light rail system, which will connect Westmead to Carlingford via Parramatta CBD and Camellia. The AU$536m contract to supply and operate the network and build the depot, light rail stops and power systems has been awarded to Great River City Light Rail consortium. The consortium includes Transdev, the operator of Sydney’s Inner West Light Rail, and CAF Rail Australia, which supplies vehicles for the Inner West and Newcastle light rail networks.

Minister for transport and infrastructure Andrew Constance said that the successful consortia have a demonstrated history of delivering successful light rail projects around Australia. “We are excited to confirm the NSW Government is investing in not one but two experienced consortia to deliver us a world-class light rail,” he said. “Between them, these teams have delivered the Newcastle, Canberra and Gold Coast Stage 2 light rail networks that have transformed these cities for the better.”

Constance has confirmed the final budget for the project as AU$2.4bn. The total includes the two major contracts, early and enabling works, road network upgrades, new bridges and active transport links, urban design, changes to the bus network and project costs from 2015-2023. He added: “I am also pleased to confirm the Parramatta Light Rail network will have ‘wire free’ design for around four kilometres of the 12-kilometre track between Westmead and Cumberland Hospital, and between Prince Alfred Square and Tramway Avenue.”

Construction of Stage 1 of the Parramatta Light Rail will begin in 2019 and connect the Parramatta CBD to the Westmead Precinct, new Bankwest Stadium, a new museum and cultural precinct, the Rosehill Gardens Racecourse and three Western Sydney University campuses. It will also traverse the Parramatta North Growth Centre, Camellia town centre, and a private and social housing redevelopment at Telopea.

Parramatta Light Rail is expected to begin passenger services in 2023.