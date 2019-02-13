  1. Instagram
Alpiq opens arbitration proceedings against Bouygues Construction

4 hours Bouygues Construction’s purchase last year of the Engineering Services division of Swiss energy business Alpiq is now heading to arbitration because of a CHF218m (£174m) disagreement about the final amount due.

The dispute centres on different views on the definitive purchase price adjustment amount based on the takeover balance sheet.

A price adjustment mechanism was agreed contractually between Alpiq and Bouygues Construction; it came into effect following the closing of the transaction in July last year. “While Alpiq is concluding on receiving an additional amount of CHF 12.9 million [£10.3m], Bouygues Construction is demanding payment of CHF 205.1 million [£163.5m],” said Alpiq.

Alpiq said that it vehemently contests the claim of Bouygues Construction both in terms of its amount and content.

