News » International » Alstom picked for Buenos Aires signalling » published 4 Apr 2018
Alstom picked for Buenos Aires signalling
Alstom is to carry out signalling upgrades at five suburban rail stations in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
It has signed a contract worth more than €16m (£14m) to modify the current signalling system at the stations of Ciudad Universitaria, Aristóbulo del Valle, Munro, Boulogne Sur Mer and Grand Bourg on the Belgrano Norte suburban line in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
The work forms part of the renovation of 22 stations on the line, a project involving a total investment of approximately €87m by Trenes Argentinos Infraestructura (Argentine Railways Infrastructure), under the National Transportation Ministry.
The Belgrano Norte line is one of the seven suburban train lines serving the metropolitan area of Buenos Aires.
Alstom will provide, install, test and commission relay interlocking, point machines, signals, local and remote control posts, track circuits and power supply systems.
“This is the first tender awarded to Alstom that generated a direct contract with Trenes Argentinos Infraestructure,” said Alstom Argentina managing director Ernesto Garberoglio. “We continue betting on investment in Argentina to improve signalling and the modernisation of the country’s transport system.”
This article was published on 4 Apr 2018 (last updated on 4 Apr 2018).
