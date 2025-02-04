Altrad acquires fencing company

The acquisition of Heras Mobile Fencing’s UK operations, based out of Sittingbourne bolsters Altrad Generation's market presence in the supply of temporary fencing and steel compound hoardings.

As a result of this acquisition, Altrad Generation – the UK scaffolding and groundworks division of the French conglomerate – will gain six additional locations across the UK, expanding its existing network of 32 branches.

Heras is Dutch company, founded in 1952. It was owned by Irish materials group CRH until 2019, when it was acquired by private equity firm Equistone Partners.

Over the coming months, the Heras UK business will be rebranded to align with Altrad Generation ’s corporate identity, and its operations will be integrated into the Altrad Generation network. Heras will continue to operate and supply permanent fencing under the Heras brand, Altrad said.

Altrad Generation managing director Mark Clifford said: “We are excited about the future as we integrate the strengths of both companies. This acquisition will create new opportunities for growth, innovation, and enhanced customer service. Our commitment to quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction remains at the core of everything we do, and this acquisition strengthens our ability to deliver on that promise.

“Combining Altrad Generation and Heras Mobile Fencing UK activities will provide UK customers with an extended range of temporary fencing products, services and value in the UK market for temporary fencing. The Heras fence is the recognised brand for temporary fencing, and we look forward to building upon that legacy.”

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

