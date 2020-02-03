Alucraft acquires FGS assets

FGS made the façade for The Cube in Birmingham

FGS assets acquired by Alucraft include primarily its 3,000m2 factory in Rotherham.

Since FGS entered administration in early January 2020, the management of Alucraft has been trying to secure a deal for the facility and its assets.

Like FGS, Alucraft designs, manufactures and installs architectural glazing systems. It is owned by Elaghmore, a UK-based private equity firm, which bought it in 2018. Elaghmore has provided the money for the acquisition.

Elaghmore also owns English Architectural Glazing (EAG), which it acquired in 2019.

Alucraft plans to reopen the FGS facility with an initial 19 employees. The ambition is to expand the workforce more work is secured.

John Foster, commercial director of Alucraft Systems (UK), said: "This is a decisive and positive step for Alucraft. This sends a very strong message to the construction industry. We have added a fantastic facility, which will increase our operational capacity, allowing us to deliver larger and more complex projects. It will also create additional employment opportunities in the area.

“We have ambitious plans for the business, and are providing much needed capacity for façade design, engineering, manufacturing and construction in the UK. The combination of Alucraft and EAG builds our position as a market leader. We will continuously strive to innovate and improve our capabilities through collaboration across the Group, our customers and the wider market."

