AmcoGiffen track worker killed by train

Scene of the incident near Roade

The track worker was part of a group doing civil engineering work on the West Coast Main Line near to the village of Roade in Northamptonshire.

With the line still open to traffic, at 10:52am on 8th April 2020, he was struck and fatally injured by a passenger train that was travelling from Northampton to London Euston. The train was doing 90 mph when its driver saw the man on the line ahead, sounded the train horn and applied the emergency brakes.

The man was in his 50s and employed by engineering firm AmcoGiffen.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch is investigating the sequence of events that led to the accident, looking at the planning and implementation of the work and any relevant underlying or organisational factors.

