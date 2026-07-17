Amey aims for consulting growth with advisor appointment

Jonathan Goring

As well as his key leadership roles on HS2 and Neom, Goring has held senior positions with Capita, Morgan Sindall, PA Consulting, Mott MacDonald and Systra.

In his new role, he will focus on strengthening the front end of Amey's consulting pipeline, working across the business to shape and accelerate strategic growth in new and existing markets. This will include supporting activity across key contracts and frameworks, enabling entry into new sectors and markets, and helping to unlock opportunities for international growth.

Working closely with senior leaders across the business, he will also play a key role in aligning business development activity, enhancing cross discipline collaboration, and ensuring the organisation is well positioned to build long-term relationships with clients, partners and suppliers.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk