Amey commits to Hercules suction excavators

Hercules is taking delivering of 10 more vehicles this month, taking its fleet to 30

The core business of AIM-listed Hercules Site Services is the supply of construction labour. However, it also runs a fleet of 20 RSP suction excavators.

Amey is a new client of Hercules' suction excavator services. Under the terms of the agreement, Hercules will supply suction excavators with operators to Amey for three years.

The initial order is worth up to £2m and will be reviewed every three years, or earlier if required.

Hercules is expecting further deliveries of suction excavators this month, increasing its fleet from 20 to 30 vehicles.

Chief executive Brusk Korkmaz said: "This agreement with Amey is an excellent validation of our suction excavator services strategy, which has seen us rapidly expand our fleet over the past 12 months. We will soon have one of the largest fleets in the UK, positioning us to capture strong demand being driven by the fact that suction excavators can safely and efficiently excavate significant quantities of materials or debris, while reducing the risk of service strikes.

"The UK infrastructure market continues to go from strength to strength and we are well placed to benefit from this with our multi-disciplinary services offering. Most recently, we were pleased to see that two of our major customers and strategic framework partners, Balfour Beatty Highways and Galliford Try, have both been awarded major projects. The former has been appointed to deliver National Highways 'Roads North of the Thames' package of works for the proposed Lower Thames Crossing, while Galliford Try's Environment business has secured a place on Southern Water's new AMP8 framework."

