Amey picked for Edinburgh fibre rollout

Client CityFibre announced today that Amey will be extending its 150km network to homes and businesses across the city. On completion, the size of the communications infrastructure is expected to total more than 2,100km. The agreement with Amey is amongst CityFibre’s first strategic partnerships with construction companies as it accelerates its plans to reach five million homes by 2025.

CityFibre’s total investment in the project is expected to exceed £100m. Preparatory construction work began in November last year and Amey will now significantly expand its recruitment drive to fill a range of roles including team leaders, site supervisors, operatives, administrators, project managers and quantity surveyors. Amey is looking to create around 300 local jobs over the project’s lifespan.

Greg Mesch, chief executive at CityFibre said: “Amey has a formidable reputation in the sector and we are delighted to have them onboard for our flagship Gigabit City rollout in Edinburgh. This project represents a long, stable, city-wide build that will enable Amey to resource confidently and deliver at pace. This is expected to be the start of our partnership and that it will soon expand to cover further city builds across the country.”

Amey chief executive Andy Milner added: “We’re delighted that CityFibre has chosen Amey to transform the broadband provision in Edinburgh. As a trusted provider of utility services, we’re looking forward to working with CityFibre on this flagship project to deliver a service that benefits local residents and in turn helps Edinburgh become a truly intelligently connected city.

CityFibre’s full national rollout to five million homes will see construction contracts awarded for the installation of over 50,000km of cable and the construction of over 150 buildings to house the network equipment. At its peak, CityFibre expects to connect 125,000 homes a month.

Its existing 150km network in Edinburgh was constructed in less than a year and currently serves over 320 schools as well as libraries, community centres and administrative facilities of Edinburgh City Council.