Steelwork rises on Luton industrial park

A steel signing ceremony has been held at Junction logistics park

Main contractor is carrying out the design and construction of an extensive earthworks package, remodelling the entire 4.46 hectare development plot.

The £31.5m project then involves the design and construction of Unit 1, a 213,874 sq ft gateway industrial and logistics unit, with a clear height to underside of haunch of 18 metres.

Glencar will also implement Cat A office fit-out, new and varied retaining structures, new underground drainage and services, and associated external works including external soft landscaping. The scheme also includes new utility connections, and highways works to facilitate access to the development from the adjacent M1 motorway and New Airport Way.

Steel is now rising on the development and construction is expected take 63 weeks to complete with practical completion expected by mid-February 2025.

Glencar regional managing director Pete Goodman said: “This project serves as the fifth undertaking we have implemented to date with Wrenbridge over the past few years, with us also being onsite currently in Basingstoke, building a 209,461 sq ft speculative industrial unit for Wrenbridge just south of the A339. Glencar and Wrenbridge have forged a very close and successful working partnership together and we look forward to working again with the full project team on this job and delivering an outstanding solution.”

Unit 1 will be 18 metres clear height

CGI aerial of the completed park

