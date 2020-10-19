Amey puts weight behind recycled paint

Paint360 was trialled at Holme House Prison in County Durham

The new partnership will see Paint360 installed as the sole provider of paint to Amey’s Clean, Rehabilitative, Enabling and Decent (CRED) programme.

Paint360 is a social enterprise that turns waste paint back into new paint. Each litre contains a minimum 65% recycled content, while competing on quality and price with premium brands. It collects waste paint from waste management companies, councils and contractors and recycles it.

Amey’s CRED programme seeks to give offenders a fresh start after they are released, providing workplace training within its prison facilities management operations.

The Paint360 partnership follows a trial at HMP Holm House, where the quality of paint provided by Paint360 was confirmed as matching that of leading industry providers.

Amey estimates that the paint provided by Paint360 will help save 26 tonnes of CO 2 in the 14 prisons where the CRED programme operates, with further plans to roll this out to 19 prisons maintained by Amey once CRED is active in those.

Amey is also providing advice via its Consulting business to help Paint360 expand its operations to support a future pipeline of work which would see Paint360 providing paint materials for use on Amey’s defence, schools, local authority and central government building FM contracts across the UK.

Craig McGilvray, managing director of Amey Secure Infrastructure & Utilities, said: “By working with Paint360 across our CRED programme we are helping to tackle economic inequality, including creating new jobs and skills, as well as increasing supply chain resilience and reducing wastage across our contracts. Our ongoing commitment to social enterprise organisations will be integral to the long-term sustainability of our business, and the wider industry, and I encourage our teams to take advantage of these services where possible.”

Paint360 managing director Lee Cole said: “Amey has supported Paint360 from the beginning and was one of our first customers to buy our re-engineered finished paints. Seven years on, it’s been an incredible journey and we look forward to supporting the CRED scheme in its’ roll out while being able to help more young people with barriers into employment.”

